Encinitas Beach Cliff Collapse That Killed 3 is Part of Larger California Coast Crisis

The cliff collapse in Encinitas that killed three people Friday underscores the dangers of erosion on bluffs along the California coast.

Cliff erosion has long been a danger in San Diego County and other areas.

In February, a landslide at Ft. Funston in San Francisco buried two women and a dog beneath the sand when the cliff where they were walking above the beach collapsed. Bystanders quickly pulled out one woman and her dog, and the woman was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. Another woman’s body was found in May.

In 2017, a woman taking in the view on a cliff in Santa Cruz County fell to her death when the ground gave way beneath her. The woman was standing about a foot away from the edge and peering over the side when the cliff — battered by winter storms — collapsed.

