Ex-Con Arrested in Connection With Deadly Long Beach Shooting

Police arrested an ex-convict Saturday morning after they say he allegedly shot another man during an argument at a Long Beach housing complex, then fled the scene in a wheelchair the previous night, authorities said.

Jerrimiyah Davis, 23, of Long Beach died in the shooting, which took place about 9:45 p.m. Friday at a housing complex in the 900 block of Via Wanda, the Long Beach Police Department said in a written statement. Paul Edward Booth, 58, of Long Beach was arrested in connection with the killing.

“Through their preliminary investigation, homicide detectives believe the suspect confronted the victim in a common area of the housing complex,” according to the statement. “The confrontation resulted in the shooting.”

Witnesses recognized the shooter, police said. They described him to police as “a local resident who was last seen fleeing the area in a wheelchair.”

Davis was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

Detectives found Booth about 9:30 .m. Saturday in the 5200 block of Orange Avenue, less than a quarter-mile away from the shooting scene, according to police and Los Angeles County booking records.

He was ultimately booked on suspicion of murder, as well as being a convicted felon in possession of ammunition, police said.

Booth’s bail was set at $2 million pending his initial court appearance.

The suspect and victim knew one another prior to the shooting, police added. A motive in the shooting was not available.

Anyone with information was urged to contact Long Beach police homicide detectives at 562-570-7244. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.