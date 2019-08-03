Commercial Flights Resume at John Wayne Airport After Power Outage Grounds Planes; 12K Customers Still Without Power

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About 12,000 Irvine households were still without power Saturday morning as John Wayne Airport reopened for commercial flights after an hourslong outage grounded and diverted planes the night before, authorities said.

The outage, reported at about 7 p.m., was caused by an electrical vault fire at a Southern California Edison substation at Jamboree Road and Michelson Drive, and it knocked out power for more than 28,000 customers in the area, according to the Irvine Police Department.

Traffic lights at intersections repeatedly flashed red, homes went dark, some residents were evacuated, at least one airport terminal went black and luggage conveyor belts stopped moving, travelers and authorities told KTLA.

Police said up to 50 intersections in Irvine were on “red flash” or blacked out as a result of the power outage. It's unclear how many were still affected Saturday morning.

By 7 a.m. Saturday, 11,885 customers were still without power as crews worked overnight to make repairs, according to Southern California Edison's online outage map. The utility did not say how long it would take to get power restored for everyone.

At least 100 residents were evacuated from their homes at the luxury Villa Siena Apartments on Palatine Friday, but they were allowed to return a short time later, authorities said.

A cooling center for those affected by the power outage was set up at Northwood High School on 4515 Portola Parkway.

About two hours after the outage was reported, John Wayne Airport tweeted that all Terminal power was slowly coming back online.

The county-owned airport is on unincorporated land surrounded by Irvine, Newport Beach and Costa Mesa.

It was unclear exactly which parts of the facility were affected by the outage, but airport officials said general aviation flights were not affected and the air traffic control tower was still open during the outage.

Officials have not provided information on what caused the fire that triggered the outage.

Irvine residents who need information or help because of the outage can call the Irvine Police Department at 949-724-7000.

John Wayne Airport is open for all commercial flights today. Please check with your airline regarding any potential flight delays. — John Wayne Airport (@JohnWayneAir) August 3, 2019

So far, approximately 10,000 customers have had their power restored in #Irvine. Crews continuing to work through the night to complete restoration for the approximately 16,000 still without power. To get the latest updates, go to https://t.co/6lllA37cTZ. — SCE (@SCE) August 3, 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

33.684567 -117.826505