Man Arrested in Connection With Double-Homicide in Murrieta

Police arrested a man on suspicion of double-murder after two people were found dead inside a Murrieta home on Friday night, authorities said.

Andrew Joseph Burke, 25, was booked on suspicion of two counts of murder, as well a resisting police, the Murrieta Police Department said in a written statement.

Few details were released regarding the killings, which were discovered shortly before 10 p.m. Friday at a home on a small cul-de-sac in the 2400 block of Jonquil Circle, just southeast of Magnolia Street.

“The investigation is ongoing but appears to be a domestic incident contained to the residence,” according to the police statement.

No description of the victims was available, nor was their relationship to the suspect. Police also did not disclose how the victims died.

Officers first responded to the home after a person called from out of the area asked police to check on relatives, who had fallen out of contact, police said.

The officers received no response when they knocked at the front door, officials said.

“Further investigation revealed the discovery of two persons deceased inside of the residence and officers made contact with 25-year-old Andrew Burke,” the statement said.

Bail for Burke was set at $1 million pending his initial court appearance, scheduled Thursday in Riverside County Superior Court.

Anyone with information was urged to contact Murrieta police Sgt. Brendan Carney at 951-461-6358.