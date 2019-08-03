Romanian Tourist Dies After Falling 20 Feet Near Popular Waterfall at Yosemite National Park

Posted 6:33 AM, August 3, 2019, by
Bridalveil Falls is seen from a packed parking lot on June 16, 2000, in Yosemite National Park. (Credit: David McNew /Newsmakers via Getty Images)

Bridalveil Falls is seen from a packed parking lot on June 16, 2000, in Yosemite National Park. (Credit: David McNew /Newsmakers via Getty Images)

A Romanian tourist has died in a fall near a waterfall in Yosemite National Park in California.

Authorities say 21-year-old Lucian Miu was scrambling on some wet rocks below Bridalveil Fall on Wednesday when he fell about 20 feet. He died at a hospital.

The Fresno Bee says two other people were injured in separate falls in the park this week.

One had hiked to a viewing platform below Bridalveil Fall on Monday and then slipped while climbing up a boulder field toward a pool at the base.

The other slipped off a boulder at Lower Yosemite Fall and fell into a creek Thursday, becoming trapped underwater between some rocks before managing to escape.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.