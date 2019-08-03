Silicon Valley Vineyard Fined $3.7M After Bulldozing Protected Mendocino County Wetland

Posted 12:51 PM, August 3, 2019, by , Updated at 01:01PM, August 3, 2019

California regulators say a Silicon Valley tech entrepreneur and winemaker has agreed to pay $3.76 million in penalties after his company bulldozed a protected wetland and filled in a stream bed to build a vineyard in Mendocino County.

The Santa Rosa Press Democrat reports Saturday that the settlement is one of the largest ever involving water quality on the North Coast. It stems from a litany of environmental violations tied to unpermitted work by Rhys Vineyards on owner Kevin Harvey’s ranch near Laytonville.

Rhys’ lawyer said in a statement that the company “deeply regrets the mistakes made.” Harvey, a San Francisco Bay Area venture capitalist, could not be reached for comment.

Officials say the company illegally covered protected wetlands and filled in a stream bed near the North Fork Ten Mile River watershed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.