Suspected DUI Driver Arrested After Crashing Pickup Truck Into Beaumont Home, Leaving Large Hole

Posted 9:01 AM, August 3, 2019, by
A pickup truck can be seen lodged into a home in Beaumont after crashing on August 3, 2019. (Credit: RMG News)

A pickup truck came crashing into a home in Beaumont early Saturday morning, leaving behind a large hole in the wall and debris covering the front lawn, video showed.

The driver, 33-year-old Crystal Marie Hernandez, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and booked into a Banning correctional facility, according to the Beaumont Police Department. She was not hurt in the collision.

The crash happened at about 4:29 a.m. in the 1200 block of E. 8th street and officers responded to find Hernandez sitting in the driver’s seat of a Chevrolet Silverado that appeared lodged in the wall it partially knocked down upon impact, authorities said.

A gaping hole can be seen in a home in Beaumont after firefighetrs pulled out a pickup truck that crashed into it on August 3, 2019. (Credit: RMG News)

A kitchen can be seen through the rubble.

Officers reported smelling a strong odor of natural gas when they arrived and CalFire, SoCal Edison and the Southern California Gas Company were called to the scene.

Both the  gas and electricity were shut off and fire officials red-tagged the home as unsafe to live in, according to police.

The homeowner, who was not injured, got out of the residence before officers arrived at the scene.

A pickup truck is seen after crashing into a home in Beaumont on August 3, 2019. (Credit: RMG News)

Video showed firefighters pulling the truck out of the wall as broken debris wedged in the hood scraped behind.

The vehicle’s front hood was completely smashed and caved in.

Bail for Hernandez was set at 5,000, according to county inmate records.

Anyone with information about was asked to contact police at 951-769-8500, or send a tip anonymously at crimetips@beaumontpd.org.

