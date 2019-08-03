× U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team Kicking Off Victory Tour at Rose Bowl With Game Against Ireland

The U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team will be at the Rose Bowl Saturday to kick off their five-game victory tour with a match against Ireland.

It is the team’s first game in the U.S. since winning the 2019 FIFA World Cup and their first time at the Rose bowl in 17 years, according to the stadium’s website.

The match is expected to draw thousands of fans to the Pasadena stadium.

Stars Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe will not play due to injuries, according to the Los Angeles Times.

On Friday, the team invited fans to an open training session ahead of Saturday’s match.

Gates Open at 5:30 p.m. and the soccer match is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Tickets were available at varying prices ranging between $40- $300 on Ticketmaster Saturday.