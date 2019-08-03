Video: Burglar Rams Stolen Car Through Mission Viejo Liquor Store

A man stole a Mercedes-Benz from a Mission Viejo home, then used it to smash through the front of a nearby liquor store before fleeing with cash and lottery tickets early Saturday, sheriff's officials said.

A burglar was caught on camera ramming a stolen car through the front of a Mission Viejo liquor store before fleeing with cash and lottery tickets on Aug. 3, 2019. (Credit: Orange County Sheriff's Department)

The destructive burglary took place just after 4 a.m. at a liquor store in the 2500 block of Charlinda Drive, the Orange County Sheriff's Department said in a written statement.

But first, the burglar stole a car from a nearby home overnight, officials said.

As a surveillance camera recorded, the just-stolen luxury car smashed through the front of the liquor store.

The burglar backed out and then entered the business through the massive hole he has just created. He fled with trays containing money and lottery tickets, officials said.

The man wore black pants, a black shirt and gray shoes during the crime, officials said.

The value of the damage and stolen property was yet to be determined.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Orange County Sheriff's Department at 714-647-7000. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to O.C. Crime Stoppers at 855-847-6227.

