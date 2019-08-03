Wildfire Spreads to 100 Acres North of Castaic, CHP Shuts Down 2 Lanes of Northbound 5 Fwy

A wildfire burning at least 100 acres north of Castaic Saturday afternoon prompted officials to close down two lanes of the northbound 5 Freeway, Angeles National Forest authorities said.

The fire broke out near Interstate 5, about two miles north of Templin Highway, officials said.

California Highway Patrol closed down the lanes for an unknown duration while firefighters battle the blaze.

The blaze appeared to be burning on Angeles National Forest land in the unincorporated Los Angeles County area.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is unknown.

The temperature at Castaic measured at about 98 degrees at the time the fire was reported.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

*Incident* A wildfire has broke out off I-5. It is 2 miles north of the Templin HWY. @CHPsouthern has closed 2 lanes of I-5. The fire is between 25-50 acres. A second alarm has been ordered. — Angeles_NF (@Angeles_NF) August 3, 2019

SIGALERT IN CASTAIC: NB I-5 NORTH OF TEMPLIN HWY, THE #3 AND #4 LANES WILL BE BLOCKED FOR AN UNKNOWN DURATION DUE TO A BRUSH FIRE — CHP PIO – LA County (@CHPsouthern) August 3, 2019