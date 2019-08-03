× Woman Killed, 3 Kids Hurt in 2-Vehicle Crash in Lancaster, Other Driver Accused of DUI

A woman died, three children were hurt and a man was accused of drunken driving following a crash between a pickup truck and an SUV in Lancaster on Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

Robert Wells, 36, of Lancaster was arrested on suspicion of DUI causing death following the crash, which took place about 12:45 p.m. at Avenue L and 40th Street, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said.

He was driving a pickup truck when he was believed to have made a left turn in on a yellow light in the path of an oncoming SUV, Lt. T. Bruner of the Sheriff’s Lancaster Station said.

A Lancaster woman in her early-40s who was at the wheel of the SUV suffered severe injuries in the crash, officials said. She was taken to a hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries a short time later.

Three children who were riding in the SUV were rushed to a hospital by helicopter with what ultimately turned out to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to Deputy Erin Liu of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

The woman’s identity was not released pending positive identification and notification of family by coroner’s officials.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the Sheriff’s Lancaster Station at 661-948-8466. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.