156-Acre Wildfire North of Castaic Caused By Car Fire, 1 Northbound 5 Fwy Lane Still Closed

Authorities said the 156-acre wildfire that ignited Saturday north of Castaic was caused by a car fire.

The blaze, dubbed the Five Fire, was about 80% contained at 156 acres by 8:20 a.m. Sunday, according to Angeles National Forest officials.

The right northbound lane reopened Sunday morning after California Highway Patrol closed down two lanes of the 5 Freeway at about 1 p.m. the day before, when the fire erupted near Interstate 5, about two miles north of Templin Highway, authorities said.

The lane was expected to stay closed until about 8 p.m., CHP said.

Traffic in the area was backed up for miles Sunday morning, Google Maps showed.

Video from the scene showed a car stopped on the side of the freeway and looked charred with its wheels apparently melted.

Firefighters worked overnight to extinguish and increase containment lines in the stretch of dry grass adjacent to the highway, authorities said.

The fire was burning on Angeles National Forest land in the unincorporated Los Angeles County area.

No injuries have been reported.

NB I-5 past Templin Highway only right lane remains CLOSED. Expected to be closed until 8pm per CHP. (Water drop photo from Sat 8/3). https://t.co/OeF6PEdCEa pic.twitter.com/qJRlMVvB9s — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) August 4, 2019

NB I-5 north of Templin Hwy – only the right lane (slow lane #4) is still closed as a result of the brush fire on Saturday. Estimated opening is 8PM today (Sun. 8/4) Time is subject to change. #FiveFire #Castaic #Gorman #Lebec #5fwy — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) August 4, 2019

#FiveFire update, 156 acres 80% contained. Today crews will continue extinguishing any hotspots within the interior of the fire, mopping up and complete constructing containment lines. — Angeles_NF (@Angeles_NF) August 4, 2019

34.489036 -118.625655