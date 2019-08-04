‘Active Shooter’ Reported in Dayton, Ohio

Police in Dayton, Ohio, have confirmed they “are actively investigating an active shooter incident” in the city’s Oregon District, according to Dayton Police via Twitter.
Police ask residents to avoid the area. Neighboring Kettering Police Department told CNN they are responding to the shooting in Dayton as well.
Dayton police are asking that anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information that would help in the investigation call 937-225-6217.
39.758948 -84.191607