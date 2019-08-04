‘Active Shooter’ Reported in Dayton, Ohio

Police in Dayton, Ohio, have confirmed they “are actively investigating an active shooter incident” in the city’s Oregon District, according to Dayton Police via Twitter.

Police ask residents to avoid the area. Neighboring Kettering Police Department told CNN they are responding to the shooting in Dayton as well.

Dayton police are asking that anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information that would help in the investigation call 937-225-6217.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

We are actively investigating an active shooter incident in the #OregonDistrict. Please avoid the area. More information to come. — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) August 4, 2019

If you witnessed the incident in the #OregonDistrict or have any information on the incident that would aid in the investigation, please call 937-225-6217. — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) August 4, 2019

We will provide information and facts regarding the #OregonDistrict shooting through this account as they become available. This is a large scene and investigation. Thank you for your patience. — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) August 4, 2019