× Driver Killed in Azusa Solo-Vehicle Crash

A driver died in a solo-vehicle crash in front of Citrus College in Azusa on Sunday afternoon, police said.

The crash was first reported at 3:35 p.m. along Citrus Avenue, just south of the bend where it meets Foothill Boulevard, Azusa Police Department Sgt. Fernando Vasconcelos said.

It initially appeared the involved pickup truck struck the curb and the guardrail before overturning, the sergeant said. The driver, described only as male, died at the scene.

The intersection of Citrus Avenue and Foothill Boulevard remained closed due to the investigation late Sunday afternoon.

No further details were available.