Man Accused of Assaulting, Carjacking Ex-Wife at Her Lake Los Angeles Home Is Arrested

A man accused of assaulting and carjacking his ex-wife at her Lake Los Angeles home has been taken into custody, authorities said Sunday.

Robert Manuel Martinez allegedly attacked the victim at her home in the Lancaster area on June 24 at about 7:45 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Her vehicle was later found but sheriff’s officials were still searching for Martinez last week, when they issued a plea for the public’s help in finding him.

The department announced Martinez was in custody with a tweet Sunday but no other details have been released.