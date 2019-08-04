× Man Killed, Another Accused of Hit-and-Run Following 60 Freeway Crash in Diamond Bar

A Pomona man died and a Fontana man was arrested on suspicion of hit-and-run following a crash between an SUV and a car on the 60 Freeway in Diamond Bar early Sunday, officials said.

The crash took place about 4:45 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the freeway, just east of Grand Avenue, Officer E. Esparza of the California Highway Patrol’s Baldwin Park-area office said in a written statement.

A 2002 Mazda Protege being driven by a 24-year-old Pomona man, with a 21-year-old Anaheim woman riding as a passenger, had become disabled in the No. 4 and No. 5 traffic lanes due to a previous collision, the officer said.

A 2002 Chevrolet Blazer being driven by a 30-year-old Fontana man approached in the No. 4 lane, according to the CHP.

The driver of the Chevrolet swerved but was not able to avoid hitting the Mazda, as well as its driver, who was stepping out of the vehicle, Esparza said.

Officials said the driver of the Chevrolet abandoned his SUV and ran away, “but was later apprehended at his residence,” the officer said.

Paramedics pronounced the Pomona man who had been at the wheel of the Mazda dead at the scene, officials said. His passenger was treated for injuries described as moderate.

The alleged hit-and-run driver, whose identity was not available Sunday afternoon, was treated for cuts prior to booking, authorities added.

The identity of the victim was not released pending positive identification and notification of family by coroner’s officials.