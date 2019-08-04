× Man Shot to Death in Garden Grove Backyard

Police are investigating the fatal shooting of an unidentified man in a Garden Grove backyard on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Reports of gunfire and a “subject bleeding” just after 12:45 p.m. first drew police to the 9600 block of Westminster Boulevard, according to Garden Grove Police Department Lt. Lt. Carl Whitney.

“Officers arrived on scene and located male Asian adult in the rear yard of a residence with gunshot wounds who was deceased,” the lieutenant said in a written statement.

But little was known about the man or the shooting.

“Details are unknown at this time as to the identity of the victim, his relation to the residence, as well as any suspect information,” Whitney said.

No further details were available.

Anyone with information can reach Garden Grove police at 714-741-5704