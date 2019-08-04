Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, August 3rd, 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Welcome to the FIRST SATURDAY OF AUGUST!!! There are a variety of activities to keep you cool this hot weekend! Scroll down! The list is LOOOONNNNNG!

Enjoy! 😊

-0-0-0-

Register Now!

Rolling Greens Learn & Grow Workshops

Living Wall Décor

Saturday, August 10th @ 11am

$100.00 Includes Everything

Rolling Greens Mateo

1005 South Mateo Street

Downtown Los Angeles

213 271 2047

rghomeandgarden.com/events

Learn something new this Summer at Southern California’s premiere home and garden venue Rolling Greens. It’s suggested we might want to register NOW for their August 10th LEARN AND GROW WORKSHOP, where we can learn how to create living wall decor. The class fee includes everything you will need.

Workshop registration and information can be found at rghomeandgarden.com/workshops

-0-

Ralphs Hatch Chile Roasting

Ralphs Topanga Canyon

21909 Ventura Boulevard

Woodland Hills

http://www.friedas.com/ralphshatch

Frieda’s is excited to announce that they are roasting Hatch Chile Peppers on a first-come, first-served basis at Ralphs Topanga Canyon in Woodland Hills. There is nothing quite like the aroma of 25 pounds of fresh Hatch Chiles roasting over an open flame!

Hatch Chiles are zesty peppers with bold flavor and heat levels that range from mild to extra hot. They are available for a limited time only and are exclusively grown in Hatch, New Mexico.

Come grab a case and then throw them in your freezer to enjoy for the rest of the year.

25 lb. boxes of roasted chiles sell for $29.99 and 10 lb. boxes sell for $19.99. Unroasted Hatch Peppers are available in the store for $1.29 a pound. You can roast them at home over the grill, on a gas stove, or under a broiler.

For Hatch Chile recipes, a list of the scheduled events, or to make a reservation for a case of your own, please visit friedas.com/ralphshatch

-0-

California’s Route 66: Hiding in Plain Sight

Santa Monica History Museum

1350 7th Street

Santa Monica

santamonicahistory.org/route-66-summer-exhibition

Route 66, a 2,448-mile long road connecting Chicago to Los Angeles, became a symbol of the mystique of the open road and an icon of Americana. It figured largely in the history of western expansion in the 20th century, from the desperate 1930s Dust Bowl migration to rambling road trips in the 1950s and 1960s. To illustrate the Route’s history, the exhibition will feature artifacts such as early driving guides, iconic signage and ephemera, and historic photographs from the Santa Monica History Museum Collection. A rare manuscript map for “Proposed Highways,” from the height of the 1920s Good Roads Movement, will also be on display.

“This exhibition aims to go beyond what people know about the Route – or think they know,” says John Klopping, museum manager at the Santa Monica History Museum. “We wanted to highlight some of Route 66’s hidden history, including the stories of the road’s California stopping points and what it was like for minority groups to travel the road.” The exhibition will contain reproductions of the Green Book, a series of guides that enabled safer travel for African Americans from the 1930s-1950s and recently featured in the Oscar-winning film Green Book. Examples of Route 66’s significance in popular culture through film, literature, and art are on view.

-0-

Free!

Teacher Book Fair @ Noon

Tamiza’s Treats

3525 Pacific Coast Highway, Suite Q

Torrance

Register at: http://www.eventbrite.com/e/teacher-book-fair-tickets-63451390818?aff=aff0spingo

Stop by this book fair specially designed for all teachers from preschool to high school and every grade in between! Local authors are not only offering signed copies of their books and incredible deals, but there are a ton of amazing raffles full of gifts for the individual teacher as well as their classroom including posters, mugs, bath teas, and more! These talented, award-winning authors have visited classrooms and libraries, and, while writing their books, collected many resources that they are more than happy to share with you!

Books offered at this book fair cover topics of butterflies, word origins, dogs, fantasy, friendship, folklore, respect, nature, gardening and more. There will be books that are bilingual in Spanish and Sign Language. There will be books that also feature diverse characters, so your students may see themselves on the page.

While perusing the many incredible books offered and chatting with these local authors, don't forget to grab a delicious snack from Tamiza's Treats! Tamiza's Treats is an artisan bakery with a wide variety of munchies including popcorn, cookies, biscotti, and more! Her treats also include vegan, dairy-free, gluten-free, and no-sugar added options!

Authors include:

* Ellie Lieberman

* Barbara Lieberman

* Evangeline Duran Fuentes

* Alex Mesias

-0-

Free!

Beverly Hills Art Walks @ 5pm

Beverly Gardens

9455 North Santa Monica Boulevard

Beverly Hills

lovebeverlyhills.com/BoldBH

Enjoy a guided tour with an art curator on the Beverly Hills Trolley and visit some of the City’s art installations and renowned galleries. Tours are complimentary and open to the public.

For more information on all things BOLD Summer, visit LOVEBEVERLYHILLS.COM/BOLDBH

-0-

Vinyl Conflict: The World of Godzilla Toys Auction @ 10am

Long Beach Convention Center

300 East Ocean Boulevard

Long Beach

562 436 3636

http://www.peekaboogallery.com

Peekaboo Gallery, the Pop Culture Time Machine auction house and online collectible gallery, hosts a two-day auction this weekend, Saturday August 3rd and Sunday, August 4th featuring one of the world’s largest single collections of some of the most sought after Godzilla memorabilia in the world.

The VINYL CONFLICT: The World of Godzilla Toys auction features the Mark Livolsi Collection. Mark was a life-long devotee of everything monsters and fantasy however, nothing more than his unquenchable love of Godzilla.

The personal collection amassed over decades now hits the auction block at this unprecedented auction event hosted by Peekaboo Gallery. Over 1,200 items presented in over 850 lots will be featured in the two-day auction.

Bidders can register and bid online at: https://www.icollector.com/Peekaboo-Gallery_ae2438

-0-

Closes September 1st

Fearless Fashion: Rudi Gernreich

Skirball Cultural Center

2701 North Sepulveda Boulevard

Los Angeles

310 440 4500

Skirball.org

Influential fashion designer Rudi Gernreich created eye-popping designs with bold color and patterns that challenged mid-20th century gender stereotypes–pantsuits and flat shoes for women, caftans for everyone, thongs and “monokinis.”

Gernreich himself fled the Nazis in 1938 to relocate to Los Angeles; once here he became one of the founding members of the trailblazing gay rights advocacy group the Mattachine Society.

The exhibition features more than eighty Gernreich ensembles, along with accessories, original sketches, photographs, ephemera, and newly filmed interviews of friends and colleagues.

All mannequins for this exhibition were custom produced with flat feet—a deviation from industry standard. Flat feet were a design feature Gernreich emphasized, dressing his models barefoot or in sensible short-heeled or flat shoes. Illustrating how Gernreich challenged conventional notions of beauty, identity, and gender, Fearless Fashion: Rudi Gernreich reveals how the designer redefined style in ways that continue to influence fashion today.

-0-

Closes September 1st

Black is Beautiful: The Photography of Kwame Brathwaite

Skirball Cultural Center

2701 North Sepulveda Boulevard

Los Angeles

310 440 4500

Skirball.org

See the iconic images that amplified one of the most influential cultural movements of the 1960s: “Black Is Beautiful.”

Featuring over forty photographs of black women and men with natural hair and clothes that reclaimed their African roots, Black Is Beautiful: The Photography of Kwame Brathwaite, organized by Aperture Foundation, New York, is the first-ever major exhibition dedicated to this key figure of the second Harlem Renaissance.

-0-

Closing September 1st

Soul of Nation: Art in the Age of Black 1963-1983

The Broad

221 South Grand Avenue

Los Angeles

http://www.thebroad.org

Highlighting more than 60 different artists, this exhibition focuses on the vital contributions of Black creators in American art. The show highlights the connections between political and social movements including the Civil Rights struggle and Black Power and the artwork of the era, as well as how Black artists engaged with Minimalism, abstraction, and other genres. Among the artists in the show are Noah Purifoy, Faith Ringgold, Charles White, Alma Thomas, and Romare Bearden.

-0-

Closing September 8th

Ernie Barnes: A Retrospective

California African American Museum

600 State Drive

Los Angeles

213 744 7432

caamuseum.org

Artist Ernie Barnes is known as the painter of some of the most iconic images of 20th century Black American life; his 1976 piece “The Sugar Shack” was used as the cover art of a Marvin Gaye record and appeared on screen in the sitcom Good Times.

An athlete himself, he played in the NFL for four seasons, he was the official artist of the 1984 Olympics in L.A.

This retrospective show collects work from throughout his multi-decade career.

-0-

Closes September 15th

Frank Stella: Selections from the Permanent Collection

Los Angeles County Museum of Art

lacma.org

A heavyweight of modern art, Frank Stella is best known for his paintings and sculptures that bridge Abstract Expressionism and Minimalism. The works included in this exhibition include a number of pieces held in LACMA’s permanent collection which have been in storage, not seen by the public for over 30 years.

-0-

Are You Ready for the NEXT Emergency

First Aid Bleeding Control Class

9am to 1pm

Cost: $50.00

SOS Survival Products

15705 Strathern Street, #11

Van Nuys

1-800-479-7998

http://www.sosproducts.com

This class will teach you how to treat everything from minor wounds to severe trauma requiring 911. Learn how to improvise using common household items when a kit is inadequate or unavailable. Various first aid kits will be covered including “Stop the Bleed” kits and OSHA kits. There will be plenty of practice applying bandages to various parts of the body and discussion on the types of wounds and bandages used for each. Hands on training. Class is 4 hours and includes practical skills. An excellent follow up to a First Aid class!

Instructor: Soteria Training Team

-0-

Dine LBC

Long Beach Restaurant Week

menuslbc.com/about-dine-lbc

Experience cuisine that delights the palate and defines the art of dining in Long

Beach. Held annually, Dine LBC features value oriented two or three course menus from dozens of Long Beach’s best restaurants in twelve unique neighborhoods throughout the city.

-0-

Shark Shack Program @ 10am-3pm

California State University Long Beach

Santa Monica Pier

Santa Monica

csulb.edu/shark-lab/shark-shacks

This is Discovery Channel’s SHARK WEEK, television’s longest-running, and most anticipated Summer event returns with bigger sharks and bigger bites now through Sunday, August 4. With more than 20 hours of shark programming throughout the week, Shark Week 2019’s fincredible lineup will deliver all-new groundbreaking shark stories revealing remarkable insights into the mysterious world of these magnificent creatures. ( https://www.discovery.com/shark-week/s-pictures/shark-week-2019-schedule )

We can learn more about sharks at the California State University Long Beach Shark Lab and its Summer SHARK SHACK program. There is a SHARK SHACK staffed by scientists who study sharks available to answer questions about sharks at the Santa Monica Pier, today, from 10am to 3pm.

For a list of SHARK LAB locations and for more information about the program, take a look at the web sites:

Shark Lab

Support the Shark Lab

California State University Long Beach

giveto.csulb.edu

http://www.csulb.edu/shark-lab

-0-

Orange County Fair

“Acres of Fun”

88 Fair Drive

Costa Mesa

714 708 1500

ocfair.com

The 2019 OC Fair is happening now through August 11th, and will feature “Acres of Fun!” Get your fill of food and entertainment, learn about animals and agriculture, and cheer on your community in competitions and performances.

-0-

Ventura County Fair

“A County Fair with Ocean Air

10 West Harbor Boulevard

Ventura

805 648 3376

venturacountyfair.org

From carnival rides and corn dogs, to farm animals and exhibits to entertainment and good old family fun, The Ventura County Fair, “A Country Fair with Ocean Air,” has something exciting for everyone now through August 11th.

-0-

Sawdust Summer Art and Craft Festival

Now Until Sunday, September 1st, 2019

935 Laguna Canyon Road

Laguna Beach

sawdustartfestival.org

The annual Summer Laguna Beach Sawdust Art and Craft Festival is underway. This annual event celebrates and supports the work of local artists. In addition to one-of-a-kind creations, there are workshops and classes. Details about the Summer event and ticket information can be found at sawdustartfestival.org

-0-

Festival Art Show – Festival of Arts Pageant of the Masters

650 Laguna Canyon Road

Laguna Beach

http://www.foapom.com

The Festival’s prestigious juried art show includes a wide variety of media such as paintings, photography, printmaking, sculpture, jewelry, handcrafted wood and furniture, ceramics, glass and more – all by 140 of Orange County’s finest artists. This is the place to find that perfect art treasure for your home or business.

From early July through the end of August, the Festival of Arts opens its doors daily for visitors to not only enjoy the award-winning work of exhibited artists, but also demonstrations and art workshops, daily art tours, live music, special events, on-site restaurants and much more.

And, on each evening of the Festival of Arts summer schedule, ticket holders are amazed and enchanted by ninety minutes of tableaux vivants (living pictures), incredibly faithful re¬creations of classical and contemporary works of art, with real people posing to look exactly like their counterparts in the original pieces.

An outdoor amphitheater, professional orchestra, original score, live narration, intricate sets, sophisticated lighting, expert staff and hundreds of dedicated volunteers have won recognition for the Pageant of the Masters as the best presentation of its kind.

Two Shows for the Price of One! Don’t forget your Pageant ticket gives you unlimited access to the Festival of Arts Fine Art Show all summer long. Come early and listen to some great music, get a glass of wine, see and purchase some fabulous art.

-0-

Living History Flying Day

Sharpening the Sword: Building the Army Force in World War Two

Planes of Fame Air Museum

14998 Cal Aero Drive

Chino

909 597 3722

planesoffame.org

Planes of Fame Air Museum presents its monthly Living History Flying Day on Saturday, August 3, 2019, 10am – 12 noon featuring “Sharpening the Sword: Building the Army Air Force in World War II”.

Members of the Museum’s Education team will present a number of topics related to the recruitment, classification, and training of pilots, bombardiers, and navigators during WWII. From 1939 until 1945, the U.S Army Air Force became the “largest single educational organization in existence.” Presentations will look at the various stages of the training process, the curriculum taught, and the aircraft flown. Particular attention will be paid to the local area training activities, including those at the Santa Ana Army Air Base and at the Cal-Aero Flight Academy here at Chino Airport.

The Museum’s WWII Trainers will be on display and perform a flight demonstration (subject to change). At 12:00 noon, the Raffle Flight will occur. Become a member to enter the Raffle. All members are eligible to enter the Raffle, but you must be present to win.

-0-

Celebrazione Ferrari

Lyon Air Museum

19300 Ike Jones Road

Santa Ana

714 210 4585

http://www.lyonairmuseum.org

Lyon Air Museum, a world class showcase of historic aircraft and vintage automobiles, hosts the special exhibit, “Celebrazione Ferrari.” More than ten iconic examples of the legendary Italian automobile manufacturer, recognized around the globe, are presented alongside historic aircraft at the Museum.

-0-

Hollywood Dream Machines: Vehicles of Science Fiction & Fantasy Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.petersen.org

HOLLYWOOD DREAM MACHINES are new at the Petersen Automotive Museum. This is wild! The unique automotive exhibit explores cult classic films and stories that have envisioned fantastic futuristic worlds, technologies, characters and, of course, cars.

This special exhibit has been produced in collaboration with San Diego’s Comic Con Museum.

-0-

Disruptors

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.petersen.org

This is a focus on vehicles with a stripped down, minimalist aesthetic from Cool Material favorites like Rem D Koolhaas and Joey Ruiter. It’s an entire collection of vehicles that eschews traditional manufacturing methods, resource allocation and gratuitous complexity in favor of clean yet sophisticated designs that are unlike anything else on the market. If you’re interested in meeting the artists and catching the opening, it’s on June 28th at the Petersen Automotive Museum in LA. The ‘Distruptors’ exhibit will run until March of 2020 if you can’t make it to the opening.

Having adopted the fundamental principles of reductionism, designer Rem D Koolhaas and industrial designer Joey Ruiter apply a minimalist approach to the look of conventional objects in independently conceived, yet complementary ways. Both Koolhaas and Ruiter share a self-imposed mandate to strip all expectation of conformity from products ranging in scope from footwear and furniture to automobiles and motorcycles. Yet while their goals are shared, they pursue them through their own respective companies, United Nude and JRuiter + Studio.

Seizing an opportunity to create (and then cater to) a growing demand among enlightened, progressive consumers for the sophistication of simplicity, Koolhaas and Ruiter have eschewed a traditional design approach and in doing so left themselves free to mold familiar objects in unexpected ways. A happy byproduct of such a practice, their simple designs also obviate many of the production problems that one would expect to encounter had the objects been more traditionally complex.

Together, Koolhaas and Ruiter jointly expose the barriers posed by currently accepted manufacturing methods, which have resulted from binary conceptualizations of production (form versus function), costs (time versus money), and resources (labor versus materials). By eliminating gratuitous complexity, they have imbued their creations with a technical sophistication that could not have been achieved otherwise. Deliberately titled Disruptors, the Petersen Automotive Museum exhibition presents the works of two designers whose markedly different approaches upend the norm by superimposing technology and art on one another.

-0-

Winning Numbers: The First, The Fastest, The Famous

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.petersen.org

One of the world’s foremost ambassadors of automotive enthusiasm, California-based car aficionado Bruce Meyer has spent decades carefully building a collection of truly superlative vehicles. Preferring the title of “enthusiast” over “collector,” Bruce only acquires cars of substantial importance and emotional impact, often without regard for investment potential. As a result, his stable of classics, hot rods and race cars - while not immense in scale - is among the most significant anywhere. Winning Numbers presents a selection of Bruce’s finest competition vehicles, each with a story as captivating as its beauty. These machines are regularly driven and appear in this exhibition as a testament to Bruce’s passion and ongoing desire to share with others.

-0-

Let’s make it a NICE, COOL Saturday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

-0-0-0-

HOW TO GET ON THE “GAYLE ON THE GO” list!:

PLEASE SEND YOUR INFORMATION TO: Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com Please be sure to provide at least one minute of broadcast quality video or at least six broadcast quality images or photos that illustrate your event with your request. The deadline for your information is EVERY Tuesday 5pm.

Don’t forget you can always post your information on the KTLA Community Calendar. Here’s the link: https://ktla.com/community

-0-0-0-