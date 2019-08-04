Scene of Deadly Encinitas Cliff Collapse ‘Still Active’ as Nearby Areas Are Assessed

The area where a cliff collapsed in Encinitas, killing three women, is seen Aug. 2, 2019. (Credit: Onscene.TV)

The cliff collapse that killed three women Friday in Encinitas, Calif., remains active and it is unclear when the area will reopen.

Encinitas Lifeguard Capt. Larry Giles said Saturday the lifeguard tower near the scene was moved away from the area Saturday morning, and that officials have determined that “the area is still active.” He said a geologist assessing the scene was “concerned about the areas to the side of the current failure failing.”

Giles said the homes on top of the cliff were not in immediate danger.

Cliff erosion has long been a danger in San Diego County and other areas. Last fall, sections of the cliffs in Del Mar collapsed three times in just a few weeks. Beachgoers had been cleared from the area, and there were no injuries.

