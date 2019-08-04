× Woman Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash in North Hills

Police were investigating Sunday after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run collision in the North Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles, authorities said.

The woman was crossing at a crosswalk in the area of Roscoe Boulevard and Haskell Avenue at around midnight when a vehicle struck her and then took off, Los Angeles Police Department traffic division Det. Sadeh said.

Investigators believe the vehicle is black and has damage to its front, but they had not yet identified the make and model Sunday morning.

Video from the scene showed paramedics trying to resuscitate the woman that was lying in the middle of the roadway. She was eventually pronounced dead and her body was seen covered with a white sheet as police patrol cars swarmed the intersection.

Authorities have not identified the victim. No further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information was asked to call LAPD traffic division detectives at 818-644-4800.