2 L.A. County Residents Recovering From West Nile; Virus Found in Mosquitos in City of Orange

One person in San Fernando Valley and another in the southeast region of Los Angeles County are recovering after contracting the West Nile virus and falling ill in late July, officials announced Monday.

They're the first two cases reported by the county Department of Public Health this West Nile virus season, which extends from June through early fall, according to state officials.

“We are glad to hear that these two people are recovering from their West Nile Fever infections and wish them well," L.A. County health officer Muntu Davis said in a statement.

The Orange County Mosquito and Vector Control District have not confirmed any cases of human infections but did report the first mosquito sample found positive for the virus, which was collected from the El Camino Real Park in the city of Orange on July 30.

Crews are scheduled to conduct mosquito trapping around the park, district officials said.

They also reported nine birds with West Nile virus in Cypress, Buena Park, Huntington Beach and Tustin.

According to the state Department of Public Health, West Nile virus activity in California is rising.

The virus spreads through mosquitos that are infected by feeding on birds that carry the virus.

While most people don't show signs of illness, others experience fever, head and body aches or other flu-like symptoms. It can be deadly in rare cases. Young children, older individuals or others with vulnerable immune systems have higher risks of severe symptoms.

Eleven people out of 217 cases in 2018 died, according to health officials.

Authorities urged the public to report stagnant water, where mosquitos can breed, to the L.A. County's Public Health Environmental Health Bureau at 626-430-5200 or the O.C. Mosquito and Vector Control District at 714-971-2421, 949-654-2421 or ocvector.org.

Those who want to report dead birds can call 877-968-2473 or visit westnile.ca.gov.