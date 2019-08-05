4 Teens Arrested on Suspicion of Burglarizing Pomona Home

Four teenage suspects were arrested in the burglary of a home in Pomona early Monday morning, authorities said.

Around 4 a.m., officers were responding to an area of Canyon Rim Road regarding three suspicious males when they got another call about some suspicious people seen near a black SUV there, according to the Pomona Police Department.

Two men were found inside the SUV and detained when officers arrived, police said, while other officers found another two men a short distance away. Sometime after, a home burglary in the area was reported to police.

Authorities soon connected the four men to the burglary after they made “incriminating statements,” were identified by a witness and were linked to stolen items found at the scene, according to police.

“Officers walked the path of the fleeing suspects and located property which had been stolen during the burglary,” a news release from Pomona police states.

The suspects include Nicholas Andrete, George Hernandez, Andrew Becerra — who are each 18 years old — and 19-year-old Denilson Moran, according to police. Andrete is a resident of El Monte while the other men are from Pomona.

No other details have been released.

Anyone with information can contact police at 909-620-2085. Those wishing to remain anonymous can reach “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-8477, visiting lacrimestoppers.org or using the “P3 Tips” mobile app found on Google play or the Apple App Store.