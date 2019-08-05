× About 200 Evacuated as Crews Put Out Fire at Children’s Hospital L.A.

Dozens of people were evacuated after a small blaze broke out in an area under construction at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles’ main campus in East Hollywood Monday morning, officials said.

Firefighters were called to the scene at 4650 W. Sunset Blvd. about 11:20 a.m. as the “pesky fire” in a basement area was sending smoke into other levels of the facility, the L.A. Fire Department said in an alert.

The flames originated in the Mary Duque Building, to the northeast of the hospital’s main entrance, in an area that doesn’t serve patients, said Lorenzo Benet, director of media relations at the hospital.

The fire, smoldering in the walls of an underground area, sent smoke across thee floors — the ground level and two floors below, officials said.

Roughly 200 people were evacuated as a result, firefighters said.

No injuries have been reported, and the incident did not affect patients elsewhere on the property, according to hospital and fire officials.

Fire crews said they worked with building engineers to ventilate the facility after the flames were put out.

In all, about 80 firefighters responded and were able to extinguish the flames in just under an hour, authorities said.

The fire’s cause and amount of damage it caused remain under investigation.