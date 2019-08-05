Driver Crashes Into Multiple Parked Vehicle in Valinda; 1 in Custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One person is in custody after several park cars were struck by an out of control vehicle in Valinda early Monday morning.

The crash was reported just after 1 a.m. in the 16700 Sam Gerry Drive, a spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol said.

It was unknown just how many cars were damaged in the crash, but the spokesperson did say one person had been arrested.

The person in custody has not been identified.

Video from the scene showed a badly damaged black SUV that appeared to be the driver’s vehicle.

A white pickup truck had flipped onto its side during the collision.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

It was unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved.

KTLA's Lucas DerMugrdechian contributed to this report.