Foreign Countries Warn Citizens About U.S. Travel in Wake of More Mass Shootings

Foreign nations are warning their citizens that traveling in the United States could put them at risk of becoming a victim of a mass shooting.

A statement Monday from Uruguay’s Foreign Ministry warned about “growing indiscriminate violence” in the U.S.

It urged Uruguayans traveling there to avoid “theme parks, shopping centers, festivals, religious events, gastronomic fairs and any kind of cultural or sporting events.” U.S. authorities are unable to prevent mass shootings because of “indiscriminate” gun ownership, the statement said.

Venezuela’s foreign minister released a similar statement, also warning its citizens to avoid large gatherings where mass shootings might occur.

