In Handwritten Letter, Father of Missing Monrovia Woman Pleads for Public’s Help

The father of a woman who was believed to have been kidnapped by her boyfriend a week ago in Monrovia penned a letter asking for the public’s help in finding her, and authorities shared it with the public Monday.

“Be aware of your surroundings and keep your eyes open at this time,” Rick Custer wrote to those who live in the Mount Baldy or Lytle Creek area, where authorities are focusing their search for 31-year-old Amanda Custer.

In the letter, dated Aug. 4, Rick Custer said he and his family are continuing to search for his daughter, who disappeared July 29. He arrived in Los Angeles from out of state, officials said.

A witness reported seeing Amanda Custer’s boyfriend, Robert Camou, placing her limp body into the back of his Prius outside a home on the 600 block of Vaquero Road in Monrovia.

Camou, 27, was arrested the next morning in downtown Los Angeles after a five-hour standoff with authorities.

Before his arrest, a video recorded at a downtown bar appears to show Camou rapping about killing and burying his girlfriend.

Since then, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials have been searching the two areas in the San Gabriel Mountains for signs of the missing woman.

“If you were there on Monday and saw a grey Prius acting suspicious, please report it,” Rick Custer wrote in the letter. “We are pleading with anybody who might have a tip that might help to report it, as we are very distraught and need to bring our Amanda home.”

The Sheriff’s Department released a photo of the letter on Monday.

Anyone with further information about the case was asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.