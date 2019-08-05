× Judge to Decide Fate of Florida Man Who Sent Pipe Bombs to CNN, Prominent Democrats

Prosecutors are calling for a life prison sentence for a Florida amateur body builder who sent pipe bombs to prominent Democrats and CNN. His lawyers say a decade in prison is enough.

U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff is scheduled Monday to decide how long Cesar Sayoc will spend behind bars.

The one-time stripper and pizza delivery man from Aventura, Florida, faces a mandatory decade in prison after pleading guilty to explosives charges for mailing 16 inoperative pipe bombs days before the midterm elections last fall.

Sayoc says he never intended for the explosives to work when he mailed them to Hillary Clinton, former Vice President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama, actor Robert De Niro and several members of Congress.

Prosecutors say a life sentence is “necessary and appropriate.”