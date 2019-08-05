× Man Arrested for Allegedly Trying to Protect Suspect in Deadly Long Beach Shooting

A man has been placed behind bars for allegedly trying to hide evidence over the weekend in the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old at a Long Beach housing complex, police announced Monday.

Darral Frank, a 56-year-old San Pedro resident, attempted to conceal evidence in the deadly incident that happened Friday night in the 900 block of Via Wanda, according to Long Beach police. Officers found a rifle used in the killing hidden in a public space near where Frank was taken into custody Sunday, the agency said.

Investigators believe Paul Booth, 58, shot the victim, Jerrimiyah Davis, after a confrontation in a common area of a residential complex. Booth and Davis knew each other, according to police.

Witnesses reported seeing Booth fleeing in a wheelchair. At around 9:45 p.m. Friday, officers arrived to find the victim with gunshot wounds in his upper and lower torso. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police found Booth the next day in the 5200 block of Orange Avenue, not far from the housing complex, and booked him on suspicion of murder and being an ex-felon in possession of live ammunition. He is being held at the Long Beach City Jail on $2 million bail.

Frank, meanwhile, is being held at the jail on $1 million bail.

Investigators did not release details about the relationship between Frank and Booth.

Authorities provided no further information.

33.770050 -118.193739