Man Arrested in Killing of Woman Found Dead Inside Rialto Home

A man has been arrested on suspicion of killing a woman who was found dead inside a home in Rialto days earlier, authorities said Monday.

Charles Moore was taken into custody early Saturday after police found the dead body of Leanna Alva at a home in the 1700 block of North Lilac Avenue on Thursday, according to the Rialto Police Department. Police had been told 50-year-old Alva was unresponsive.

She was dead upon officers’ arrival and police said the circumstances surrounding her death were suspicious. But authorities have not said how she died.

Moore, 43, initially came into contact with officers near Riverside Avenue and Easton Street around 12 a.m. on Saturday in connection with an unrelated drug charge, police said. But detectives responded to interview him about the death of Alva.

Inmate records show he was later arrested at 5:15 a.m. in the 1700 block of North Lilac Avenue on suspicion of killing Alva.

He is being held without bail at West Valley Detention Center and his next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 6, records show.

Anyone with information can contact Sgt. James Mills at 909-820-2632.