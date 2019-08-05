Man Gunned Down in Glendale Ambush

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man died after being shot in an ambush in a residential neighborhood late Monday, authorities said.

The fatal attack took place about 9:10 p.m. in the 1200 block of Boynton Street, near Palmer Avenue, Glendale Police Department Sgt. Dan Suttles said.

Two men had been visiting someone in the neighborhood for dinner, the sergeant said. The shooting occurred as they were leaving.

"They were approached from behind. One of them was shot," Suttles said.

Though multiple shots were fired, the victim's companion was unhurt.

Police initially described the shooter as a white man in his 50s, wearing a dark shirt, a hat and glasses. He was last seen fleeing on foot.

"There's no indication the victims knew the suspect, but it's very, very early in the investigation," Suttles said.

A motive was not clear.

Anyone with information can reach Glendale police at 818-548-4840.