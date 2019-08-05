× Mother Arrested, Grandmother Sought After Infant Hospitalized for Meth Ingestion in Lake Arrowhead

A Lake Arrowhead woman was wanted on an arrest warrant after her infant granddaughter was treated for methamphetamine ingestion, officials said Friday.

The baby’s mother, 22-year-old Breanna Wood, was tracked down and arrested after her child was taken to the Mountains Community Hospital around 7:30 a.m. last Thursday, San Bernardino County sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

Detectives sent to the hospital’s emergency room determined the infant was in her mother’s care when she ingested the narcotic.

The child is less than a year old, authorities said.

After being treated, she was placed in the custody of the county’s Child and Family Services Administration.

Wood and the girl’s grandmother, 47-year-old Autumn Nelson, allegedly fled their home in Blue Jay, a community on the lake’s southwest shore, after learning that the incident was under investigation.

Wood was later found in the Rimforest area and taken into custody, deputies said.

The Sheriff’s Department says Nelson was named in an arrest warrant for being an accessory after the fact.

Court records show Wood pleaded not guilty Monday to one count of child endangerment.

In a separate case, Wood is also fighting misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, according to the records.

She was being held on $125,000 bail and scheduled to return to court Aug. 15 for a preliminary hearing.

Anyone with information on the case can contact Detective Trujillo at 909-336-0600. Anonymous tips may be submitted via 800-782-7463 or www.wetip.com.