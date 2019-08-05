× Officials Capture Newport Beach Millionaire Charged With Wife’s 2012 Murder

A Newport Beach man charged with murder in his wife’s 2012 death has been taken into custody, Newport Beach police said Monday.

Peter Chadwick, a millionaire real estate investor born in the U.K., allegedly strangled and killed his wife, Quee Chadwick, at their home on Oct. 10, 2012. He placed her body in a dumpster in San Diego County and told authorities that a handyman kidnapped and killed her, according to the U.S. Marshals.

Newport Beach police arrested him after seeing scratches on his neck and dried blood on his hands, officials said. But he was released on $1.5 million bond, and he was ordered to give up his passports and stay with his father in Santa Barbara to wait for his trial.

After Chadwick failed to appear in a January 2015 court hearing, officials learned that he had emptied millions of dollars that were in his bank accounts.

The U.S. Marshals Service added him to its 15 Most Wanted list in September 2018. Newport Beach on Monday did not publicly confirm further details about the circumstances surrounding Chadwick’s arrest, including where he was detained. Law enforcement sources, however, told the Los Angeles Times the 55-year-old fugitive was arrested late Sunday outside the country and arrived in California on Monday morning.

Chadwick was married to the victim for 21 years and has three sons with her, who were 9, 12 and 15 years old at the time of her death, officials said.

Newport Beach police produced a six-episode podcast on the case in 2018 called “Countdown to Capture.”

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this report.