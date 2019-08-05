× Police Investigating Death of Toddler Found in Hot Car in San Diego

The San Diego Police Department said they found the body of a toddler in a car Monday, according to KTLA sister station KSWB in San Diego.

Police said a mother called 911 shortly before 12:45 p.m. stating that she just woke up and could not find her 2-year-old child.

Shortly after, officers discovered the body of the child in the family car parked at the corner of Leary and Orleck streets.

Police are investigating the home, which is U.S. naval housing for enlisted personnel.

No further details were immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.