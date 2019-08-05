Riverside Student Hacks Into School Computers to Change Grades, Could Face Felony Charges: Report

A Riverside high school student could face felony charges after authorities say he tricked his teachers into revealing their computer login information to polish his own grades and worsen others.

Riverside police have asked the county probation department to charge the 15-year-old boy with computer intrusion, saying he posed as a high-ranking administrative official requesting teachers’ usernames and passwords for the school computer system, the Press-Enterprise reported.

When the teachers shared their login information, the student altered his grades with higher marks and also made other students’ grades worse, adding comments such as “sleeps in class,” the news organization reported. The affected students noticed the changes and notified school administrators, who contacted police.

The student, who has not been identified because he is a minor, is believed to attend Encore Junior and Senior High School for the Arts, the Press-Enterprise reported.

