Spoken Dreams: Justin Cole & Dan Picarel, The Underclassmen

Justin Cole and Dan Picarel are two musicians who make up the pop band The Underclassmen. Originally from Syracuse, New York, Justin and Dan found their ways to music in very different ways, but when they met in high school, they found they found they both had the same deep love for and knowledge about music. The instant connection led them to begin playing casual open mic nights and other events before officially declaring themselves a band.

Just as they were starting to take making music more seriously, Justin and Dan had a falling out. They wouldn’t speak to each other for a year. Eventually the need to create music together became too strong, and Justin and Dan reconnected to begin playing together again. Now, they are re in Los Angeles pushing harder than ever before, and for the first time, they feel they have finally found true freedom to create.

