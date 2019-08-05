Ventura Man Who Held Teen Victim Inside Apartment Convicted of 8 Counts of Rape, Other Sex Crimes: DA

A Ventura man who prosecutors say drilled and screwed an apartment door shut before sexually assaulting a teenage girl inside has been convicted of eight counts of forcible rape among other charges, the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office said Monday.

A jury found Daniel Lee Luna, 41, also guilty of three counts of oral copulation of a person under 16, one count of sexual penetration of a person under 16 and one count of lewd act up on a child, the DA’s office said. It also found true a special allegation that the victim was a minor who was 14 years of age or older when she was assaulted.

Police have described the victim as a 15-year-old girl and prosecutors said she was abused over the course of several months last year.

During several of the crimes, Luna “took the minor back to his apartment, required her to ingest either marijuana or alcohol, and drilled the apartment door shut before engaging in forcible sexual acts,” the DA’s office said in a news release.

Police began investigating the case in October of last year and determined Luna had been abusing the girl since February 2018, authorities said after he was arrested in November.

A search warrant had been served at his home in the 400 block of Thompson Boulevard, where detectives found evidence linking him to the sex crimes, according to police.

Prosecutors said Luna faces up to 91 years and four months in prison when he is sentenced on Sept. 5.