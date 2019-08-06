× 22-Year-Old Man Shot Dead in Hesperia Front Yard; Gunman Sought

Authorities are working to identify the assailant who gunned down a man in front of a home in Hesperia before dawn Tuesday.

Alejandro Espinoza, 22, of Hesperia, was found unresponsive outside a residence on the 15000 block of Sycamore Street when authorities were called to the scene just after 2 a.m., according to a news release from San Bernardino County sheriff’s officials.

First responders attempted to revive him, but Espinoza was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said.

Investigators determined that Espinoza was outside the home with another man when someone drove up in a dark-colored sedan and started yelling at them.

The motorist left, but then returned after several minutes. At that point, the driver got out of the car and fired several shots, at least one of which hit Espinoza, officials said.

The shooter then fled the scene.

Detectives have yet to release a description of the gunman or specifics about the vehicle involved.

Anyone with information on the case can contact Detective Narcie Sousa at 909-387-3589. Anonymous tips may be submitted via 800-782-7463 or www.wetip.com.