3 Men Sentenced in East Compton Gang Shooting That Wounded 4-Year-Old Boy

Three men were sentenced Tuesday in connection with wounding a 4-year-old boy in a 2017 East Compton shooting, officials announced.

Luis Julian Beltran Perez, 24 was sentenced to 120 years to life in prison, while Edgar Manuel Rosas, 26 and Salvador Sanchez, 21, were both sentenced to 30 years to life, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The three men, who were described as gang members, were also ordered to pay $4,097 to the California Victim Compensation Board.

The defendants were convicted last November of two counts of attempted murder and three counts of shooting at an occupied vehicle in connection with the June 7, 2017 shooting.

The jury also found true the allegations of use of a firearm and that the shooting was committed for the benefit of a criminal street gang.

In addition, Perez was also found guilty of three counts of attempted voluntary manslaughter and the jury found the attempted murders were deliberate and premeditated.

The prosecution said the defendants confronted a group of men standing in front of a liquor store near Atlantic Avenue and Compton Boulevard in Compton when Perez pulled out a gun and started shooting.

One of the stray bullets hit a 4-year-old boy in the head as he was sitting in a passing vehicle, officials said.

Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded within minutes and the boy was taken to the hospital in a patrol car. He received immediate life-saving medical attention and survived.