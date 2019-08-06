Watch Live: O.C. Officials Address Newport Beach Millionaire’s Arrest for Wife’s 2012 Murder

Amazon’s Self-Driving Delivery Robots Head to Irvine

August 6, 2019
This undated photo provided by Amazon shows a self-driving delivery robot that the company is calling Scout.

Amazon’s self-driving robots will be roaming the streets of another neighborhood.

The online shopping giant says the six-wheeled robots, about the size of a Labrador, will begin delivering packages to customers in Irvine, California. It comes after Amazon began testing them in a suburb of Seattle at the beginning of the year.

Amazon says the robots, which are light blue and have the Amazon smile logo stamped on its sides, are able to avoid crashing into trash cans or pedestrians. Still, a worker will accompany the robots at first.

Other companies have been testing similar delivery robots on college campuses, delivering burgers or soda to students.

Amazon says its robots, which it calls Scout, will be delivering orders to doorsteps Monday to Friday and only during the day.

