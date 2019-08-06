× Apple Valley Woman Accused of Trying to Shoot Boyfriend in Dispute Over Money

An Apple Valley woman was arrested Tuesday after she allegedly pulled out handgun and tried to kill her boyfriend while feuding with him over finances, deputies said.

Breada Leach, 49, was taken into custody after authorities responded to a disturbance call at about 3 a.m. in the 19000 block of Symeron Road, San Bernardino County sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

Her 55-year-old boyfriend told investigators that Leach got very upset and began hitting him as they argued over money. He tried to walk away from the situation, but Leach retrieved a handgun before he could, deputies said.

Leach allegedly aimed the firearm at her boyfriend and discharged a round, but the shot missed him.

She then got into his car and began searching for him, while he was hiding in some shrubs, officials said.

The man was eventually able to make his way to a fire station, where he reported the crime.

Authorities said they served a search warrant at the residence and uncovered the gun they believe Leach used.

Leach was booked at the High Desert Detention Center, and investigators say they’ll present the case to the county District Attorney’s Office.