Authorities Searching for Man Who Sexually Battered Woman Outside Her Home

Authorities are searching for a man suspected of sexually battering a woman on her porch Monday, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Yucaipa Police Department said in a news release.

The victim was sitting outside her home on a covered porch on 5th Street when the man approached her, wearing a work vest and a shirt and tie, police said.

The man spoke to her briefly before beginning to touch her, according to authorities.

The woman walked away, but before she could get inside her house, “the suspect sexually battered her,” Yucaipa police said.

He then left the scene on foot.

Authorities said the suspect was not wearing a name tag and there was no visible company identification on his work vest.

The suspect was described as being between 40 to 50 years of age, standing at about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds. He may have a tattoo on the left side of his neck.

Anyone with information was urged to contact Yucaipa police at 909-918-2305. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip hotline at 1-800-78-27463.