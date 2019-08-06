O.C. Officials Releasing Details About Newport Beach Millionaire’s Arrest for Wife’s 2012 Murder



Authorities on Tuesday are addressing the arrest of a Newport Beach man who evaded capture for more than four years after being charged with his wife’s 2012 murder.

Peter Gregory Chadwick, a 54-year-old U.K.-born millionaire real estate investor, could face 25 years to life in prison in the death of his wife of 21 years, Quee Choo “Q.C.” Chadwick, in their Newport Beach home.

He’s accused of strangling and drowning her in their bathroom during a fight over a possible divorce and related financial issues, according to Newport Beach police. The next day, he allegedly called 911 from a gas station near the Mexico border in San Diego and claimed somebody had broken into their home, killed his wife, and drove him there.

Authorities found the victim’s body in a dumpster in the suburbs of San Diego, police said. Chadwick was arrested but later posted $1 million in bail.

He attended court proceedings over the next two years before failing to appear at a pre-trial hearing in January 2015, according to authorities. The U.S. Marshals added him to its 15 Most Wanted fugitive list in September 2018.

Officials arrested Chadwick outside the country on Sunday, sources told the Los Angeles Times.

Chadwick has three sons with the victim, who were 9, 12 and 15 years old at the time of her death, officials said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.