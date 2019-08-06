Celebrating National Sandwich Month With The Sandwich Society

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

August is National Sandwich Month and The Sandwich Society is on a mission to abandon the sandwich of yesteryear -PB&J - and introduce the world to the over-the-top sandwiches of the future. The co-owner of The Sandwich Society Mi Ho joined us live with sandwiches that are MEAN, the opposite of LEAN, and a sight to be SEEN; piled high with unique and inventive combinations! The Sandwich Society has 2 locations in Orange County – one in Santa Ana and a brand new one in Tustin at Mess Hall Market. For more info, you can visit The Sandwich Society's website or Mess Hall Market's website. You can also follow them on social media @thesandwichsociety & @messhallmarketoc