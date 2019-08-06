August is National Sandwich Month and The Sandwich Society is on a mission to abandon the sandwich of yesteryear -PB&J - and introduce the world to the over-the-top sandwiches of the future. The co-owner of The Sandwich Society Mi Ho joined us live with sandwiches that are MEAN, the opposite of LEAN, and a sight to be SEEN; piled high with unique and inventive combinations! The Sandwich Society has 2 locations in Orange County – one in Santa Ana and a brand new one in Tustin at Mess Hall Market. For more info, you can visit The Sandwich Society's website or Mess Hall Market's website. You can also follow them on social media @thesandwichsociety & @messhallmarketoc
Celebrating National Sandwich Month With The Sandwich Society
-
Jessica Makes a Grilled Strawberry Nutella Sandwich
-
KFC and Cheetos Combine Forces on Limited Time Chicken Sandwich
-
Steve Kuzj Visits Cavaretta’s Italian Deli for Picnic Perfect Sandwiches, Sides and Desserts
-
Jessica’s Recipe for Ahi Tuna Melt
-
Yogurt Maker Chobani Offers to Pay Off $77K in Lunch Debt for Students in Rhode Island School District
-
-
Colorado Teacher Takes in 13-Year-Old Student Who Needed Stable Home to Make Kidney Transplant List
-
Director at Cedars-Sinai Hospital Charged With Distributing, Possessing Child Porn: DA
-
How to Better Prepare for Earthquakes With World Renowned Seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones
-
Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, May 18th, 2019
-
Christmas in July Book Drive Benefitting CHLA’s Literally Healing Program
-
-
Celebrating Mark Kriski’s Birthday With Canter’s Deli
-
Clashes Between Hong Kong Protesters, Police Grow More Violent
-
Jupiter and Its Largest Moons Will Be Visible With Just Your Binoculars This June