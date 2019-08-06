× ‘Emoji House’ Feud Erupts as Frustrated Residents Urge Manhattan Beach to Take Action

The houses on 39th street in Manhattan Beach were once painted a neutral color palette of tans, whites and grays, complemented by an adventurous splash of light yellow or blue. But not now: One of the homes is sporting a bright paint job decorated with two giant emojis.

Neighbors say it’s retribution in a property dispute that has turned into a battle with the city.

A neighbor reported the home’s owner, Kathryn Kidd, to the city for using the property for short-term rentals, such as Airbnb, which is illegal in Manhattan Beach. Now the property is painted bright pink with yellow emojis.

Frustrated homeowners and renters in the El Porto neighborhood plan to raise their concerns again at a City Council meeting Tuesday night, marking the latest chapter of a saga that began in May. It was first reported by Easy Reader News.

