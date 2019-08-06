× ‘Flames Shooting Out All Over the Place’: Firefighters Extinguish Fire at Anaheim Mobile Home

Firefighters extinguished a fire that erupted at a mobile home park and completely destroyed one home late Monday night, authorities said.

Anaheim police officers first responded to the scene at about at 10:10 p.m. to find a unit that was fully engulfed in flames at the Western Skies Mobile Home Park on the 2700 block of West Lincoln Avenue, according to Sgt. Daron Wyatt, a spokesman for Anaheim Fire and Rescue.

Firefighters arrived and worked to contain the blaze.

“This is a tightly-packed mobile home park, we did have flames shooting out all over the place,” Wyatt said. “The fire department did a great job of keeping it contained there with their fast fire attack.”

Video showed large flames at the mobile home park. The flames were spewing out of windows and igniting nearby trees.

The home was completely destroyed.

The roof appeared partially caved in, the walls were extensively charred and damaged and parts of the facade were knocked down, video showed.

Fire officials said the more vigorously burning parts of the fire had been greatly reduced about 20 minutes after firefighters responded, but Wyatt said there were still hotspots with flames approaching, and they were working to fully extinguish them.

A crowd of the park’s residents gathered to watch the firefighting effort, some appearing visibly concerned as the fire burned.

As of Monday night, officials were still trying to track down the resident and it was unknown whether the fire was accidental or if there was any foul play, according to the Sergeant.

No injuries have been reported.

The fire department tweeted that the fire was extinguished by 10:45 p.m.

No further details were immediately available.

#LincolnCommand calling knockdown on fire. Great work keeping the fire contained to one unit. No injuries reported pic.twitter.com/adFtQz4SFg — Anaheim Fire & Rescue (@AnaheimFire) August 6, 2019