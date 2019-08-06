Gun Background Checks and ‘Red Flag’ Laws With Author and Retired LAPD Sergeant Cheryl Dorsey
-
After Sacramento Officer’s Death, Gov. Newsom Says He Supports Expanding ‘Red Flag’ Gun Laws
-
Trump Suggests Tying Gun Measures to Immigration Reform After El Paso, Dayton Shootings
-
Trump Cites Video Games, ‘Glorification of Violence’ as Drivers Behind U.S. Mass Shootings
-
California’s Ammo Background Check Law Blocked Over 100 Sales in First Month
-
2020 Democratic Candidates Blame Trump’s Rhetoric for Mass Shootings in Texas, Ohio
-
-
Needles, Desert Town in San Bernardino County, Wants to Be Sanctuary for Gun Owners
-
Days After Mass Shooting, Virginia Gov. Northam Calls Special Session on Gun Legislation
-
All Ammunition Purchases in California Will Soon Require a Background Check Under Voter-Approved Law
-
Gun Group Asks Judge to Block New California Law Requiring Background Checks for Ammo
-
Gun Owners Stockpile Ammo Before New California Background Check Law Begins
-
-
Delays, Glitches Reported on California’s 1st Day of Ammunition Background Checks
-
Ohio’s Republican Governor Urges Gun Sale Background Checks After Shooting
-
Large-Capacity Ammunition Magazines Are Banned in 9 States, But Not Ohio