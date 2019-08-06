× Hiker Found Dead After Becoming Separated From Group in Santa Monica Mountains

A hiker who got separated from her group in the Santa Monica Mountains Tuesday was found dead, officials said.

The woman had been missing without water for about two hours when the situation was reported to authorities around 2:30 p.m., according to Ventura County Sheriff’s Sgt. Eric Buschow.

The area was searched by helicopter and deputies on foot familiar with the mountain terrain, Buschow said.

They found the woman on a trail and attempted to revive her, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Buschow said the woman was believed to be in her early 70s.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed investigators stationed near a covered body in the area of Circle X Ranch, along Yerba Buena Road.

A major crimes team was working to determine her cause of death, Buschow said.

Temperatures in the region reached 81 degrees Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

No further details were available.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this report.