× Huntington Park Man Arrested After Allegedly Making Online Threats Against Bernie Sanders Rally in Long Beach

A Huntington Park man was arrested over the weekend after allegedly making online threats against a Bernie Sanders rally in Long Beach, officials said Tuesday.

Jose Rafael Guzman, 27, allegedly made criminal threats and threatened a police officer on Sunday. He was arrested on Monday, Long Beach police said in a news release.

Police did not elaborate about the threats that were made.

The rally is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday at Long Beach City College.

“Making any kind of threat whether in person or online is illegal and has serious consequences,” police said in a news release. “In response to the tragic shootings that have taken place across the nation over the last couple of days, the LBPD has scheduled extra patrols and will place all available resources in high visibility areas to ensure our community feels safe at all times.”

Police will be partnering up with the Long Beach Fire Department and the community college to have a comprehensive security plan in place during the event.

“These efforts will continue in the upcoming days,” the news release reads.

Guzman was released after posting the $50,000 bail, police said.

Anyone with information about a threat of violence is asked to call the Long Beach police immediately by dialing 9-1-1, or 562- 435-6711 for a non-emergency situation. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may call 1-800-222-TIPS or text TIPLA plus your tip to 274637 (CRIMES), or visit http://www.lacrimestoppers.org.

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this story.