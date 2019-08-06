Jury Orders UC Regents to Pay $1.58 Million to UCLA Worker Who Alleged Racially Charged Harassment

UCLA Medical Center, Santa Monica is seen in this undated image from Google Maps.

A Los Angeles jury has ordered the University of California Board of Regents to pay $1.58 million to a woman who alleged co-workers made harassing and racially charged comments.

The verdict was announced Tuesday by lawyers for Nicole Birden, who worked as a phlebotomist at UCLA Medical Center, Santa Monica.

Birden, who is African American, claimed her colleagues created a hostile work environment by using racial slurs, making disparaging remarks about her skin color and tampering with blood specimens that Birden had drawn.

An email to UC officials seeking comment wasn’t immediately returned.

