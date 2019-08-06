× L.A. County Confirms 16th Local Measles Case; Union Station Travelers May Have Been Exposed

Public health officials are investigating what effect, if any, a person with measles who traveled through Union Station in late July had on the community.

The person, who authorities said doesn’t live in Los Angeles County, came through Union Station at Bay No. 8 of the Patsaouras Transit Plaza on July 23 between 12:15 and 2:15 p.m. Other people could have been exposed to the virus, but there is no known risk related to measles currently at the location, according to a Los Angeles Department of Public Health statement released Tuesday.

There have been 16 cases of measles in Los Angeles County residents in 2019, in addition to nine non-resident cases that traveled through the county.

The majority of cases were people who weren’t immunized or did not know if they had ever been immunized. The July case is not connected to outbreaks reported earlier this year, health officials said.

